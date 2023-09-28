Thursday, September 28, 2023
Goulston & Storrs Signs 100,000 SF Office Lease in Downtown Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Law firm Goulston & Storrs has signed a 100,000-square-foot office lease at One Post Office Square in downtown Boston. According to Wikipedia, the recently renovated building rises 42 stories, totals roughly 832,000 square feet and includes a 368-space parking garage. Goulston & Storrs has engaged Elkus Manfredi Architects to design the build-out of the space, which will house about 350 employees across four floors that will be connected by an internal staircase. The move-in is scheduled for next spring.

