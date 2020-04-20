REBusinessOnline

Gov. Abbott Appoints Strike Force to Reopen Texas Economy, Starts ‘Retail to Go’ Program

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has established the Strike Force to Open Texas, a committee of medical experts and private and public leaders who will lead the process of reopening the state’s economy while revising hospital capacity and social distancing guidelines. In announcing the initiative on Friday, April 17, Abbott also introduced a “Retail to Go” model that will allow retailers in Texas that have been closed since mid-March to re-open on Friday, April 24 with curbside pickup and delivery services. The governor also issued an order that extends a requirement for all licensed healthcare professionals and facilities to postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not “medically necessary.” Lastly, Abbott has directed state parks to reopen on Monday, April 20, with requirements that visitors wear face coverings, maintain six-foot distances and gather in groups no larger than five.

