Gov. Abbott: Texas COVID-19 Cases Trending Down, Plans to Reopen Retail Soon

Posted on by in Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott provided more information on his plan to restart the Texas economy on Wednesday, noting that the state has experienced 13 consecutive days of downward trajectory in its COVID-19 growth rate and affirming his commitment to Texas’ reputation as a business-friendly state. Federal guidelines call for 14 straight days of downward trajectory before states may proceed with reopening certain businesses.

Speaking to a Lubbock radio station, Abbott said his administration would soon allow the reopening of “any type of retail establishment you want to go to, with a structure in place that will ensure that we slow the spread of the coronavirus.” The Houston Chronicle reported that such businesses would include hair salons, movie theaters and dine-in restaurants.

Abbott said that these measures would not permit full-fledged store reopenings, but rather “openings in strategic ways that are approved by doctors,” and that certain counties with higher growth rates would not be subject to these new measures. Lastly, the governor stated that he expected some level of expansion of COVID-19 cases in Texas following the reopenings, but expressed confidence in the state’s ability to handle it, “so long as the expansion is very minimal.”

The administration’s “Retail to Go” program that allows brick-and-mortar retailers to do curbside pickup and delivery services goes into effect on Friday, April 24, and the state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on Thursday, April 30.