Gov. Abbott: Texas Has Nearly 500,000 Available Jobs

Posted on by in Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday provided an update on the state’s unemployment situation, noting that there are nearly 500,000 jobs currently listed on workintexas.com, a job board and resource center that was developed by the Texas Workforce Commission. According to the governor’s presentation, more than 1.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment as a result of COVID-19, and the state has disbursed more than $.14 billion in unemployment benefits. Gov. Abbott also cited specific companies and industries that are hiring on regional bases. He noted that large tech and healthcare providers like Amazon and Baylor Scott & White are hiring in Central Texas, while aerospace and defense firms like Lockheed Martin are hiring in North Texas and manufacturing and biomedical companies, including paper products producer Georgia Pacific, are hiring in East Texas. The governor also pointed to Texas-based grocers H-E-B and Randalls as sources with high numbers of job openings.