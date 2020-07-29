Government Contractor KBR Signs 12,723 SF Office Lease in Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX, VA. — Government contractor KBR Inc. has signed a 10-year, 12,723-square-foot office lease at 2677 Prosperity Ave. in Fairfax. The seven-story, 166,266-square-foot building is situated 15 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. Andy Klaff and Dominic Orcio of Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) represented the landlord, a joint venture between Office Properties Income Trust and Coakley Prosperity of Virginia LLC, in the transaction. Samuel Heiber and Tom Birnbach of Cresa represented the tenant, which plans to move into the space in October. The RMR Group manages the property. KBR is an engineering firm that was formerly a subsidiary of Halliburton.