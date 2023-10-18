Wednesday, October 18, 2023
The adjacent properties are located at 2 N. Meridian St., 20 W. Washington St. and 24 W. Washington St. The Indiana Department of Health is the primary tenant.
Government Investment Partners Acquires Three Office, Retail Buildings in Indianapolis for $14M

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Government Investment Partners (GIP) has acquired three office and retail buildings located near Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis for roughly $14 million. The adjacent properties are located at 2 N. Meridian St., 20 W. Washington St. and 24 W. Washington St. The primary tenant is the Indiana Department of Health, which recently signed a 10-year lease extension for the entire 161,400 square feet of office space across all three buildings for its headquarters. The ground-floor retail space is leased to Bank of America, T-Mobile and Taco Bell Cantina, which recently signed a 2,860-square-foot lease to occupy the former Sugarfire Smokhouse space. There is 12,000 square feet of available retail and restaurant space, including the former homes of Rock Bottom Brewery and Pearings Café.

Alex Cantu, Alex Davenport and Rachel Patten of Colliers represented the sellers, Two North Meridian Co. and John Goodman. Goodman will have a continued role with the properties as a consultant to GIP. Founded in 2016, GIP is a real estate investment, development and management firm specializing in properties leased to federal, state and local government entities. The firm’s portfolio now totals more than 30 buildings in 18 states.

