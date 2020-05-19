Governor Abbott Gives Texas Bars Green Light to Reopen on Friday, May 22

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released plans for the second phase of the state’s plan to reopen the economy at a press conference on Monday afternoon, notably giving bars the option to begin reopening on Friday, May 22. Under the terms of the plan, Texas bars, wine tasting rooms and craft breweries may initially reopen at 25 percent occupancy with regard to indoor seating only. In addition, childcare centers, youth clubs and bowling alleys may begin reopening this week as part of Phase II of the plan. Restaurants may increase their occupancy levels to 50 percent, and Texas public schools now have the option to conduct in-person summer school classes. The order stipulates that all of the above businesses must adhere to proper social distancing guidelines and minimum standard health protocols established by the Texas Department of State Health Services.