Governor Abbott Signs Executive Order Allowing Texas Bars to Reopen at 50 Percent Capacity Starting Oct. 14

Posted on by in Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order earlier this week that will allow bars and similar establishments to resume in-person service at 50 percent of their listed capacities beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14, provided that reopenings do not conflict with any county or local ordinances. The executive order also increases the occupancy levels for all business establishments other than bars to 75 percent. Bar owners must follow certain recommendations that have been put forth by trade organizations, such as keeping dance floors closed, limiting tables to six or fewer patrons and mandating that all customers wear masks at all times when not seated at their table.