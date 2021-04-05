REBusinessOnline

Gozova Signs 67,883 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Moving and delivery service provider Gozova has signed a 67,883-square-foot industrial lease at 6633 Oak Grove Road in Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2017 and totals 270,282 square feet. Tanja McAleavey of Younger Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  