Gozova Signs 67,883 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Moving and delivery service provider Gozova has signed a 67,883-square-foot industrial lease at 6633 Oak Grove Road in Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2017 and totals 270,282 square feet. Tanja McAleavey of Younger Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.