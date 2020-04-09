REBusinessOnline

GPC, National Resources to Construct $100M Film Production Facility for Lionsgate in Yonkers, New York

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast

lionsgate

Lionsgate will be the sole occupant of the new film production facility.

YONKERS, N.Y. — A partnership of United Kingdom-based Great Point Capital Management and Connecticut-based National Resources will construct a $100 million film production facility for Lionsgate in Yonkers, a northern suburb of New York City. Located in the i.Park Hudson technology and office campus, the facility will feature 70,000 square feet of studio space as well as additional office space. CIT Group recently provided a $40 million construction loan for the project. Construction will begin soon, and the facility is expected to be at least partially operational by the end of the year.

