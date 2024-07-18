GPI Cos. Completes 114,000 SF Academic Facility for UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO — GPI Cos., in partnership with the University of California, San Diego, has completed the development of 8980 Villa La Jolla Drive, an academic facility in at the corner of La Jolla Village and Villa La Jolla drives in San Diego. The nine-story, 114,000-square-foot building is directly across from the university and serves as a gateway to the main campus.

The building includes academic, administrative and research space and will be a hub for students, faculty and patients, as well as the home for various programs offered by UC San Diego Health Sciences and UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies. Additionally, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters will occupy ground-floor retail space at the building.

The project team included Gensler’s San Diego office as architect and Swinerton Builders as general contractor. JLL will manage the building.