Thursday, July 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
8980-Villa-La-Jolla-Dr-San-Diego-CA
Serving as a gateway to the University of California, San Diego, 8980 Villa La Jolla Drive features 114,000 square feet of academic, administrative and research space.
CaliforniaCivicDevelopmentOfficeRetailWestern

GPI Cos. Completes 114,000 SF Academic Facility for UC San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — GPI Cos., in partnership with the University of California, San Diego, has completed the development of 8980 Villa La Jolla Drive, an academic facility in at the corner of La Jolla Village and Villa La Jolla drives in San Diego. The nine-story, 114,000-square-foot building is directly across from the university and serves as a gateway to the main campus.

The building includes academic, administrative and research space and will be a hub for students, faculty and patients, as well as the home for various programs offered by UC San Diego Health Sciences and UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies. Additionally, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters will occupy ground-floor retail space at the building.

The project team included Gensler’s San Diego office as architect and Swinerton Builders as general contractor. JLL will manage the building.

You may also like

Brennan Completes Sale-Leaseback of Manna Beverage Manufacturing Facility...

Penske Automotive Acquires 200,000 SF Ford Dealership in...

Tutera Senior Living, Shelbourne Healthcare Open $55M Community...

Invenergy Breaks Ground on $30M Center of Excellence...

Entertainment Concepts Turn To Human-Centric Design

Cincinnati Office Amenities: Then Versus Now

IAC Properties Breaks Ground on 435,000 SF Spec...

Mintwood Real Estate Begins Leasing 219-Unit Mixed-Income Residential...

UNLMTD Real Estate Begins Leasing 300-Unit Multifamily Project...