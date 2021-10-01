REBusinessOnline

GPI Cos. Purchases 50,986 SF Medical Office Building in Burbank for $23.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Healthcare, Office, Western

2701-W-Alameda-Ave-Burbank-CA

The 50,986-square-foot medical office building at 2701 W. Alameda Ave. in Burbank, Calif., was 90.4 percent occupied at the time of sale.

BURBANK, CALIF. — GPI Cos. has acquired a medical office building, located at 2701 W. Alameda Ave. in Burbank, from a private real estate investor for $23.9 million, or $468 per square foot.

The 50,986-square-foot building was 90.4 percent leased to 22 medical tenants, with most of the space occupied by doctors on staff at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Mark Shaffer, Anthony DeLorenzo, Chris Bodnar, Lee Asher, Gerard Poutier and Cody Chiarella of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews