GPI Purchases 292-Unit Lofts at NoHo Commons Apartments in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — GPI Cos. has acquired The Lofts at NoHo Commons, a Class A multifamily property in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The transit-oriented, mixed-used property was originally built in 2006 and extensively renovated in 2017. The Lofts at NoHo Commons’ 292 apartments offer 11-foot to 14-foot ceilings and open floorplates. Community amenities include outdoor space, open-air corridors and a large amenity deck.

GPI Cos. has tapped South Carolina-based Greystar to manage the property.