DALLAS — GPK Products Inc. has signed a 31,750-square-foot industrial lease in North Dallas. The North Dakota-based engineering and fabricating company is taking space at 2727 Realty Road, which is part of the 10-building, 636,725-square-foot Marsh Business Park development. Brian Pafford of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an entity doing business as GKI Industrial Dallas LLC, in the lease negotiations. John Paul Floyd of CBRE represented the tenant.