GPR Ventures Expands to Reno with 331,632 SF Warehouse Acquisition

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

RENO, NEV. — GPR Ventures has acquired an industrial warehouse property located at 4910 Longley Lane in Reno. Details of the transaction were not released. The purchase is GPR’s first acquisition in the Reno market.

Situated near Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the 331,632-square-foot facility features dedicated office space; 21 dock-high doors, with potential for 16 more; two grade-level doors illuminated with T5 high-output fluorescent lamps for increased visibility; and new roofing that represented a $1.5 million investment.

At the time of acquisition, the property was 80 percent occupied by two tenants: Hamilton Co., a global manufacturer of precision measurement devices, and Powertrain Industries, which offers a line of unique products used by mechanics to repair vehicle driveshafts.