REBusinessOnline

GPR Ventures Expands to Reno with 331,632 SF Warehouse Acquisition

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

RENO, NEV. — GPR Ventures has acquired an industrial warehouse property located at 4910 Longley Lane in Reno. Details of the transaction were not released. The purchase is GPR’s first acquisition in the Reno market.

Situated near Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the 331,632-square-foot facility features dedicated office space; 21 dock-high doors, with potential for 16 more; two grade-level doors illuminated with T5 high-output fluorescent lamps for increased visibility; and new roofing that represented a $1.5 million investment.

At the time of acquisition, the property was 80 percent occupied by two tenants: Hamilton Co., a global manufacturer of precision measurement devices, and Powertrain Industries, which offers a line of unique products used by mechanics to repair vehicle driveshafts.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  