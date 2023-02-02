REBusinessOnline

Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas

Pictured is one of the interior amenity spaces The Lakes at Woodhaven, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe.

CONROE, TEXAS — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion. Project partners include developer Padua Realty Co. and affiliated construction company Dorado Builders, Investwell Architects, Lizabeth Jones Interior Design and Jordan & Skala Engineers.





