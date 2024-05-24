Friday, May 24, 2024
Grace Management Opens 115-Unit Active Adult Community in Conroe, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CONROE, TEXAS — Grace Management Inc., a subsidiary of CPF Living Communities, has opened The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult community in the northern Houston suburb of Conroe. The property spans 130,000 feet on five acres and consists of 27 independent living cottages, 60 independent living apartments, 61 assisted living units and 20 memory care units. Padua Realty Co. developed the project. Investwell Architects designed the property, and Dorado Builders served as the general contractor.

