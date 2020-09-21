Graceda Partners Buys Westlake Apartments in Sacramento for $23.5M

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Graceda Partners has purchased Westlake Apartments, a multifamily property located at 1 Shoal Court in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood. An undisclosed seller sold the 148-unit asset for $23.5 million, or $159,000 per unit.

Graceda Partners plans to extensively renovate and modernize the 140,000-square-foot property, including $12,000 in per-unit renovations. The owner estimates it will be able to charge an additional $250 per unit per month following the project.