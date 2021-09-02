Graham Capital Acquires Three Warehouse Buildings in Jacksonville’s Westside Submarket

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Newtown Square, Penn.-based Graham Capital has acquired three fully leased warehouse buildings in Jacksonville’s Westside submarket. Mark Scott of Foundry Commercial represented Graham Capital in the transactions. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

The first warehouse property spans 216,000 square feet and is located at 1550 N Ellis Road. The other two properties are located at 7051 Stuart Ave. and 6982 Highway Ave. and total 153,625 square feet. All three buildings are located close to Interstate 10 and Interstate 295.