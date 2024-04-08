Graham & Co. Arranges $32.3M Sale of Lear Industrial Facility in McCalla, Alabama

MCCALLA, ALA. — Graham & Co. Inc. has arranged the $32.3 million sale of a 303,730-square-foot distribution and manufacturing facility in McCalla, about 20 miles southwest of Birmingham. The seller, an entity doing as AMR REIT Prestige Industrial II LLC, developed the property in 2022 as a build-to-suit for Lear, a Tier 1 auto parts supplier.

Located at 6700 Jefferson Metropolitan Parkway, the property is situated on nearly 25 acres within the Jefferson Metropolitan Industrial Park along the I-20 corridor. The facility features 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, 45 dock-high doors, a 185-foot truck court and 21,000 square feet of office space.

Sonny Culp of Graham & Co., along with Doug Longyear of Cushman & Wakefield, brokered the transaction.