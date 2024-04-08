Monday, April 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsAlabamaIndustrialSoutheast

Graham & Co. Arranges $32.3M Sale of Lear Industrial Facility in McCalla, Alabama

by John Nelson

MCCALLA, ALA. — Graham & Co. Inc. has arranged the $32.3 million sale of a 303,730-square-foot distribution and manufacturing facility in McCalla, about 20 miles southwest of Birmingham. The seller, an entity doing as AMR REIT Prestige Industrial II LLC, developed the property in 2022 as a build-to-suit for Lear, a Tier 1 auto parts supplier.

Located at 6700 Jefferson Metropolitan Parkway, the property is situated on nearly 25 acres within the Jefferson Metropolitan Industrial Park along the I-20 corridor. The facility features 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, 45 dock-high doors, a 185-foot truck court and 21,000 square feet of office space.

Sonny Culp of Graham & Co., along with Doug Longyear of Cushman & Wakefield, brokered the transaction.

You may also like

Versal Arranges Sale of 279-Unit Boat, RV Storage...

KBS Sells 222,750 SF Light Industrial Complex in...

Chint Power Systems Signs 76,433 SF Industrial Lease...

The Multifamily Group Negotiates Sale of 63-Unit Apartment...

BayCare Health to Break Ground on $548M Hospital...

Topgolf to Open New Venue in Durham, North...

CP Group Rebrands 1.2 MSF CNN Center in...

PrizePicks to Move Corporate Headquarters to Star Metals...

Cell Signaling Technology Buys 50-Acre Site in Metro...