Monday, October 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new cross-dock facility in Montgomery, Ala., will be expandable by up to 270,000 square feet. (Rendering courtesy of Hyundai Mobis and Graham & Co.)
AlabamaDevelopmentIndustrialSoutheast

Graham & Co. Begins Construction on $52M Hyundai Mobis Distribution Facility in Montgomery, Alabama

by John Nelson

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — Graham & Co. has begun construction on a 460,000-square-foot build-to-suit distribution facility in Montgomery for Hyundai Mobis, a supplier of aftermarket parts for Hyundai and Kia, which both have mega manufacturing facilities in the region. The $52 million project is located on 60 acres near an existing Hyundai Mobis campus along Mitchell Young Road. The cross-dock facility is expandable by 270,000 square feet, according to Graham & Co.

The project team includes Cooper Construction (general contractor), Five South Architecture LLC (architect) and CCI (civil engineer). A Graham & Co.-led joint venture is providing equity for the development, and SouthState Bank is providing construction financing. The targeted delivery date for the new Hyundai Mobis facility was not disclosed.

You may also like

Novare, BCDC Deliver 306-Unit Conclave Sugar Hill Apartments...

Hamilton Zanze Sells 414-Unit Maple Bay Townhomes in...

Madison Capital, Inlet Property Break Ground on 86-Unit...

CoreLogic Estimates $30.5B to $47.5B in Property Damage...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 350-Unit Self-Storage...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 113,382 SF Headquarters Lease...

US Capital Development Sells 402,487 SF Chandler Airpark...

Hernandez Development, XSITE Real Estate to Build 882-Unit...

Parceljet Signs 239,190 SF Industrial Lease in Montgomery,...