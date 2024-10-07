Graham & Co. Begins Construction on $52M Hyundai Mobis Distribution Facility in Montgomery, Alabama

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — Graham & Co. has begun construction on a 460,000-square-foot build-to-suit distribution facility in Montgomery for Hyundai Mobis, a supplier of aftermarket parts for Hyundai and Kia, which both have mega manufacturing facilities in the region. The $52 million project is located on 60 acres near an existing Hyundai Mobis campus along Mitchell Young Road. The cross-dock facility is expandable by 270,000 square feet, according to Graham & Co.

The project team includes Cooper Construction (general contractor), Five South Architecture LLC (architect) and CCI (civil engineer). A Graham & Co.-led joint venture is providing equity for the development, and SouthState Bank is providing construction financing. The targeted delivery date for the new Hyundai Mobis facility was not disclosed.