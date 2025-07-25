Graham & Co. Breaks Ground on 200,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Facility in Roanoke, Virginia

ROANOKE, VA. — Alabama-based Graham & Co. has broken ground on a 200,000-square-foot industrial facility in Roanoke for Munters, a Swedish global climate solutions provider. Graham & Co. is serving as the developer for the build-to-suit project, while ARCO Design/Build will serve as general contractor. Additionally, Graham Capital will provide equity and source financing for the project.

The development — dubbed Munters Build-to-Suit Phase II — will act as the sister building to Munters’ existing 365,000-square-foot facility, which was completed in 2020. Munters has signed a long-term lease for the new facility, which will be expandable up to 278,000 square feet.