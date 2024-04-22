Graham & Co. Negotiates $13M Sale of Industrial Facility in Central Alabama Leased to MOBIS

MCCALLA, ALA. — Graham & Co. has negotiated the $13 million sale of a 111,983-square-foot distribution and manufacturing facility located in McCalla, about 20 miles southwest of Birmingham. The building, which is fully leased to auto supplier MOBIS, features 30-foot ceiling heights, 21 dock-high doors, ESFR sprinklers and a 130-foot truck court.

Sonny Culp of Graham & Co., along with Doug Longyear of Cushman & Wakefield, brokered the transaction. PMUDO Alabama LLC purchased the facility from the developer, an entity doing business as AMR REIT Prestige Industrial II LLC. Built in 2022, the property is situated on 11 acres within Jefferson Metropolitan Industrial Park off I-20.