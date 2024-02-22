Graham & Co. Sells Warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama for $17M

BESSEMER, ALA. — Graham & Co. has sold a Class A warehouse located at 4251 Turin Drive in Bessemer, about 15 miles southwest of Birmingham via I-20. The Birmingham-based developer broke ground on the 187,200-square-foot facility in 2021 and completed construction in June 2022. Barber Cos. purchased the facility from Graham & Co. for $17 million.

Situated along the Lakeshore Parkway corridor, the rear-load warehouse features 32-foot clear heights and 31 dock-high doors. The property is best-suited for one or two tenants and offers proximity to nearby industrial distributors including FedEx, Dollar General, Amazon and Lowe’s Home Improvement.

John Coleman and Matthew Graham represented Graham & Co. on an internal basis in the transaction, and Gifford Taylor and Merrimon Epps were Barber’s internal representatives.