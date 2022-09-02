REBusinessOnline

Graham & Co. to Develop 250,800 SF Industrial Project in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Birmingham, Ala.-based Graham & Co. has purchased 21 acres in Jacksonville’s Westside submarket for the development of a two-building, 250,800-square-foot warehouse and distribution center project. Named after its location, W. 12th/Edgewood Logistics Center is slated to break ground in early 2023 and wrap up construction by the end of the year. Equity partners in the deal include private equity firm Graham Capital and a local investment group led by Sam Easton. The industrial facilities will feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers and a concrete tilt-wall construction and can accommodate tenants from 25,000 square feet to full-building occupiers, according to Graham & Co. The project team includes The Conlan Co. and Randall-Paulson Architects as the project’s design/build team, and England-Thims & Miller will serve as the civil engineer. SouthState Bank is providing construction financing. Mark Scott, John Cole and Andrew Hawkins of Foundry Commercial will market the property for lease. The land acquisition marks the third transaction by Graham & Co. in Jacksonville’s Westside submarket since 2021.

