Graham & Co. to Develop 262,440 SF Industrial Park in Tampa

The three facilities at East Tampa Commerce Center will range in size from 85,500 to 91,440 square feet.

TAMPA, FLA. — Birmingham, Ala.-based Graham & Co. has purchased 21 acres at the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and Florida Palm Drive in Tampa. The developer plans to build a 262,440-square-foot, three-building industrial park on the site called East Tampa Commerce Center. The three facilities will range in size from 85,500 to 91,440 square feet and feature 32-foot clear heights within a concrete tilt-wall structure.

Set to deliver in early 2024, the buildings will be available for single-tenant users or could be divided into smaller suites to accommodate multiple tenants. The development team includes the previous landowner and development partner, an entity doing business as Palm River JLM Center Ltd., as well as Graham & Co.’s affiliate Graham Capital. Other members of the project team include general contractor ARCO/Murray and civil engineer Kimley-Horn. Truist provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project. Additionally, included in the land acquisition was a separate purchase of an existing industrial facility located at 9208 Palm River Road.