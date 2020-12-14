REBusinessOnline

Graham Street Realty Enters Industrial Market with $16M Commerce Square Acquisition in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — San Francisco-based Graham Street Realty has purchased Commerce Square, an industrial asset located in the Interstate 70 East Industrial submarket of the Denver-Aurora metro. First Industrial Realty Trust sold the property for $16 million.

Commerce Square features 144,464 rentable square feet of shallow-bay, light industrial space across two Class B buildings, which were built in 1984. The single-story buildings offer above-standard loading capabilities and storefronts. At the time of sale, Commerce Square was fully leased.

Oakland, Calif.-based Paramount Property Co. will provide property management services for the asset. This deal brings Graham Street Realty’s Colorado portfolio to nine properties and marks the firm’s first industrial acquisition.

Featured Properties  