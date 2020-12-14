Graham Street Realty Enters Industrial Market with $16M Commerce Square Acquisition in Aurora, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

AURORA, COLO. — San Francisco-based Graham Street Realty has purchased Commerce Square, an industrial asset located in the Interstate 70 East Industrial submarket of the Denver-Aurora metro. First Industrial Realty Trust sold the property for $16 million.

Commerce Square features 144,464 rentable square feet of shallow-bay, light industrial space across two Class B buildings, which were built in 1984. The single-story buildings offer above-standard loading capabilities and storefronts. At the time of sale, Commerce Square was fully leased.

Oakland, Calif.-based Paramount Property Co. will provide property management services for the asset. This deal brings Graham Street Realty’s Colorado portfolio to nine properties and marks the firm’s first industrial acquisition.