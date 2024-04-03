Graham Street Realty Sells 144,464 SF Commerce Square Industrial Property in Denver

DENVER — Graham Street Realty (GSR), an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has completed the disposition of Commerce Square, a light industrial facility located in the Interstate 70 East submarket in Denver. Terms of the transaction were not released.

GSR originally purchased Commerce Square in December 2020. The asset comprises 144,464 rentable square feet of shallow-bay light space across two Class B buildings.

Commerce Square offers above-standard loading capabilities, front park/rear load orientation, 18-foot clear heights, dock and drive-in loading capabilities and 265 parking spaces. At the time of sale, the property was 96.4 percent leased.

Paramount Property Co., an Oakland, Calif.-based GSR affiliate, managed Commerce Square during GSR’s ownership of the asset.