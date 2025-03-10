Monday, March 10, 2025
The-Redwoods-Petaluma-CA
The Redwoods in Petaluma, Calif., offers 57,174 square feet of flex industrial space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Graham Street Realty Sells 57,174 SF Flex Industrial Property in Petaluma, California

by Amy Works

PETALUMA, CALIF. — Graham Street Realty (GSR), an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has completed the disposition of The Redwoods, a flex industrial asset in Petaluma. Terms of the transaction were not released. Built in 1988, The Redwoods features nine units totaling 57,174 square feet. At the time of sale, the property was 94 percent occupied. Surrounded by mature Redwood trees, the asset features 204 parking spaces, five grade-level roll-up doors and clear heights ranging from 17.5 feet to 25 feet. Paramount Property Co., an Oakland, Calif.-based GSR affiliate, managed The Redwoods during GSR’s ownership.

