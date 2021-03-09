Graham Street Realty Sells Flatiron Parkway Office Building in Boulder, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

BOULDER, COLO. — Graham Street Realty has completed the disposition of 5665 Flatiron Parkway, an office building located in Boulder. Terms of the transaction were not released.

GSR originally acquired the asset in February 2019 as part of a three-property portfolio, including 3005 Center Green Drive, 2945 Wilderness Place and 5665 Flatiron Parkway, totaling 114,862 square feet of leasable office and lab space.

Situated within East Boulder’s Flatiron Business Park, 5665 Flatiron offers suites ranging from 10,000 square feet to 20,000 square feet.