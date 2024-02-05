Monday, February 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Grainger to Open 1.2 MSF Distribution Facility in Hockley, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HOCKLEY, TEXAS — Industrial suppliers provider Grainger (NYSE: GWW) will open a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in Hockley, about 40 miles northwest of Houston. Houston-based Hines will develop the build-to-suit facility, which will be situated on a 108-acre site that is currently vacant. Grainger expects the project to add about 400 jobs to the local economy. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring, and the facility is expected to be operational by 2026. Grainger already operates more than 45 locations in Texas, including six branches within the city of Houston and a 374,000-square-foot distribution center and 441,000-square-foot bulk warehouse, both of which are located outside of Dallas.

You may also like

Wasatch Premier Properties to Develop 600-Unit Multifamily Project...

CheckSammy Signs 45,098 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 27,161 SF...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 12,600 SF Industrial Lease...

Staghorn to Open $250M Bourbon Distillery, Visitor Center...

Garden Communities Florida Delivers Two Buildings at New...

Ease Capital Provides $32M Financing for Acquisition, Renovation...

Quality Custom Distribution Signs 135,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Bridge Industrial Acquires 128,148 SF Property in Queens