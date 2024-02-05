Grainger to Open 1.2 MSF Distribution Facility in Hockley, Texas

HOCKLEY, TEXAS — Industrial suppliers provider Grainger (NYSE: GWW) will open a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in Hockley, about 40 miles northwest of Houston. Houston-based Hines will develop the build-to-suit facility, which will be situated on a 108-acre site that is currently vacant. Grainger expects the project to add about 400 jobs to the local economy. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring, and the facility is expected to be operational by 2026. Grainger already operates more than 45 locations in Texas, including six branches within the city of Houston and a 374,000-square-foot distribution center and 441,000-square-foot bulk warehouse, both of which are located outside of Dallas.