Grammarly Signs 23,038 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Grammarly has signed a 23,038-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The provider of AI-supported writing assistance services will occupy the entire eighth floor at 360 Park Avenue South, a 450,000-square-foot building that was recently repositioned. Justin Haber and Kyle Riker of JLL represented Grammarly in the lease negotiations. Peter Turchin, Gregg Rothkin, Ross Zimbalist, Arkady Smolyansky, Hayden Pascal and Trevor Larkin from CBRE represented the landlord, Boston Properties (BXP).

