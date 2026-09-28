Monday, September 28, 2026
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Grand Peak and Silverton Holdings are developing a 164-unit mixed-income community about 10 miles west of Vail, Colo. The Peak is slated for completion in 2029.
ColoradoDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Grand Peak, Silverton Break Ground on 164-Unit Mixed-Income Community in Avon, Colorado

by Amy Works

AVON, COLO. — Denver-based developer Grand Peak, in partnership with Silverton Holdings, a Braselton, Ga.-based developer specializing in hospitality projects, has broken ground on The Summit. The 164-unit community is situated in Avon, approximately 106 miles west of Denver and about 10 miles west of Vail.

Civitas Capital Group provided an undisclosed sum of construction financing for the project, which will include 16 workforce housing units reserved for tenants earning no more than 100 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a fitness center, game room, dedicated ski and gear storage, three hot tubs, outdoor courtyards and lounge areas, remote work office space and an underground heated parking garage. Completion is slated for 2029.

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