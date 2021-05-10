REBusinessOnline

Grandbridge Arranges $11.2M in Seniors Housing Loan Modifications

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Washington, Western

SEATTLE and GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital arranged $11.2 million in financing across three modification loans.

Artin Anvar arranged the interest rate reduction (IRR) modifications through HUD’s IRR program.

The first transaction, totaling $984,721, was secured by Hilltop Manor, a 35-unit assisted living community in Seattle. The loan features a 20-year term and 20-year amortization.

The second transaction, totaling $955,717, was secured by Spring Manor, a 54-unit memory care facility in Seattle. The loan features a 20-year term and 20-year amortization.

The largest transaction, totaling $9.2 million, was secured by AirPark Apartments, a 108-unit affordable housing community in Gaithersburg.

“Our clients continue to take advantage of the historically low interest rates by using the HUD IRR, HUD 223(a)7, and 223(f) financing options to lower debt service for their multifamily seniors housing properties,” says Anvar.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews