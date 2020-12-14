REBusinessOnline

Grandbridge Arranges $23.5M Refinancing for Office Park in Mendota Heights, Minnesota

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Office

The six-building office park spans 420,000 square feet.

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MINN. — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has arranged a $23.5 million loan for the refinancing of a six-building, 420,000-square-foot office park in Mendota Heights within the Twin Cities metro area. Tony Carlson of Grandbridge arranged the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. A life insurance company provided the loan, which features a fixed rate, 10-year term and 25-year amortization schedule.

