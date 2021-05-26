REBusinessOnline

Grandbridge Arranges $8.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Property in Zanesville, Ohio

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

ZANESVILLE, OHIO — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital LLC has arranged an $8.5 million loan for the refinancing of Kensington Village Apartments Phase I, a 156-unit property in Zanesville, about 55 miles east of Columbus. Developed in 2007 and 2008, the community sits on 21.3 acres. Amenities include a clubhouse and pool. Ken Bowen and Ben Williams of Grandbridge’s Columbus office arranged the fixed-rate loan through Freddie Mac. The borrower was undisclosed.

