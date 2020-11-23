REBusinessOnline

Grandbridge Arranges $8.9M in Refinancing Loans for Two Multifamily Assets in Minnesota

Grandbridge arranged a $5.1 million loan for the refinancing of this 82-unit apartment complex.

SARTELL, MINN. — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has arranged two loans totaling $8.9 million for the refinancing of two multifamily assets in Sartell near St. Cloud. Tony Carlson of Grandbridge arranged a $3.8 million loan for a 52-unit townhome property and a $5.1 million loan for an 82-unit apartment complex. Both loans feature fixed rates and 15-year terms. A life insurance company provided the loans on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

