Monday, August 14, 2023
AcquisitionsFloridaSeniors HousingSoutheast

Grandbridge Arranges Sale of Three Seniors Housing Communities in Florida

by John Nelson

BROOKSVILLE, LAKE PLACID AND SPRING HILL, FLA. — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has arranged the sale of three seniors housing communities in Florida on behalf of a national REIT.

Florida-based TJM Properties Inc. acquired two of the properties: The Grande, a 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Brooksville, and Balmoral, a 125-unit assisted living and memory care community in Lake Placid. An undisclosed, Florida-based buyer purchased the third property — Forest Oaks, an 80-unit assisted living and memory care community in Spring Hill. This sale completes the disposition of a portfolio totaling eight properties that Grandbridge arranged for the seller. Dave Kliewer and Jay Jordan led the Grandbridge team in selling the communities.

