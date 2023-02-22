REBusinessOnline

Grandbridge Arranges Sale of Three Seniors Housing Communities in Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Seniors Housing, Southeast

The sold properties include the 145-unit Bayside Terrace in Pinellas Park, Fla. The community was built between 1986 and 1989.

BRADENTON, SANFORD AND PINELLAS PARK, FLA. — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital’s Senior Housing Investment Sales team has arranged the sale of three seniors housing communities in Florida in three separate transactions. The seller, an unnamed national REIT, sold the assets for undisclosed prices. The properties include the 112-unit Bradenton Oaks located in Bradenton, the 94-unit Renaissance Retirement Center in Sanford and the 145-unit Bayside Terrace in Pinellas Park. Bradenton Oaks was built in 1973 and 1988, The Renaissance was built in 1984 and Bayside Terrace was built between 1986 and 1989. The communities were operating at low occupancies and an operational loss at the time of sale, according to Grandbridge. The buyers include a Florida-based real estate investment firm and two seniors housing owner-operators.





