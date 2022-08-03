REBusinessOnline

Grandbridge Brokers Sale of Three Seniors Housing Properties Totaling 664 Units in Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

ABILENE, AMARILLO AND TYLER, TEXAS — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has brokered the sale of three seniors housing properties totaling 664 units in Texas. The properties include Wesley Court in Abilene, The Craig in Amarillo and Meadow Lake in Tyler. The facilities offer a full continuum of services, including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing. The properties were 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. Lifespace Communities acquired the properties from RSF Partners, Evergreen Senior Living Properties and ER Senior Management. The sales price was not disclosed. David Kliewer, Jay Jordan and David Rothschild of Grandbridge brokered the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  