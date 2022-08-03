Grandbridge Brokers Sale of Three Seniors Housing Properties Totaling 664 Units in Texas

ABILENE, AMARILLO AND TYLER, TEXAS — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has brokered the sale of three seniors housing properties totaling 664 units in Texas. The properties include Wesley Court in Abilene, The Craig in Amarillo and Meadow Lake in Tyler. The facilities offer a full continuum of services, including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing. The properties were 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. Lifespace Communities acquired the properties from RSF Partners, Evergreen Senior Living Properties and ER Senior Management. The sales price was not disclosed. David Kliewer, Jay Jordan and David Rothschild of Grandbridge brokered the deal.