Grandbridge Facilitates $21.9M Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Mooresville, North Carolina

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has facilitated a $21.9 million loan for Ardmore at Alcove Apartments, a 150-unit garden-style multifamily property in Mooresville. Thomas Wiedeman of Grandbridge originated the refinancing through an unnamed life insurance company on behalf of the borrowers, Ardmore Residential and LaSalle Investment Management. The seven-year, fixed-rate loan was structured with an initial interest-only term followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.

Ardmore at Alcove Apartments features a two-story clubhouse with a sun deck, fitness center, business center and billiards room. Other community amenities include a swimming pool with cabanas, a covered outdoor pavilion area with a flat-screen TV, fireplace and grilling stations, as well as a playground and dog park. Interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Shaker-style cabinetry and nine-foot ceiling heights. The property is located close to Interstate 77, which allows access to Charlotte and downtown Mooresville.

