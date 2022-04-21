REBusinessOnline

Grandbridge Negotiates $45M Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Built in 2017, the community offers 114 independent living, 73 assisted living and 36 memory care units.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FLA. — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has negotiated the sale of Merrill Gardens at ChampionsGate, a 223-unit seniors living campus in ChampionsGate, approximately 25 miles southwest of downtown Orlando. David Kliewer and Jay Jordan of Charlotte-based Grandbridge facilitated the $45 million sale to funds managed by Fortress Investment Group, which has tapped Watermark Retirement Communities to manage the property.

The new owner also changed the property’s name to The Glades at ChampionsGate. Built in 2017, the community offers 114 independent living, 73 assisted living and 36 memory care units. Following challenges in meeting the operating covenants of the bond structure, in July 2021 a court order appointed William King of WK Financial as receiver.

