Grandbridge Provides $10M Refinancing for Columbus Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

Worthington Commons features 156 townhomes.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has provided a $10 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Worthington Commons in Columbus. Built in 1973, the multifamily property is home to 156 rental townhome units. Ted Schmidt of Grandbridge arranged the fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan. It features a 10-year term and 30-year amortization.