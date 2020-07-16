REBusinessOnline

Grandbridge Provides $26.2M Refinancing for Apartment Community in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The Commons features 292 units.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has provided a $26.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of The Commons in Sioux Falls. Built in 2017, the apartment community features 292 units. Brett Olson and Matt Halberg of Grandbridge originated the fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan. It features a 36-month interest-only period, a 10-year term and a 30-year amortization. The borrower, a repeat client, was undisclosed.

