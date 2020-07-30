REBusinessOnline

Grandbridge Provides $26M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Community in Chattanooga

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Communal amenities at Standifer Place include a pool, business center, clubhouse, storage space, picnic area, fitness center and a basketball court.

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has provided a $26 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Standifer Place, a 240-unit multifamily community in east Chattanooga. The non-recourse loan features a floating interest rate and a three-year interest-only payment period followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, business center, clubhouse, storage space, picnic area, fitness center and a basketball court. Standifer Place is located at 3400 Jenkins Road, 15 miles east of downtown Chattanooga. Bill Mattice, Phillip Cox and Paul McDonald of Grandbridge originated the loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

