Grandbridge Provides $49.2M Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Property in New York

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. — Grandbridge Real Estate Capital’s Atlanta-based seniors housing and healthcare finance team has provided a $49.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Brightview Lake Tappan. The 143-unit seniors housing community is located in Orangeburg, approximately 15 miles north of New York City. Specific loan terms and the name of the borrower were not disclosed.