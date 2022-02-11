REBusinessOnline

Grandbridge Secures $113.7M Financing for Three Multifamily Properties in Arkansas, Georgia

Medlock

Medlock Woods is a 246-unit multifamily property that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based Grandbridge Real Estate Capital LLC has secured $113.7 million in financing for three multifamily properties, including The Reserve at Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith, Ark., and Medlock Woods Apartments and Country Club Apartments in Norcross, Ga. Sunbelt Residential was the borrower for the Medlock Woods and Country Club deals, while the borrower for The Reserve at Chaffee Crossing was Canyon View Capital.

The Reserve at Chaffee Crossing is a 438-unit multifamily property that offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Grandbridge secured a $43 million acquisition loan with a five-year term, including an initial interest-only period and extension options to accommodate the lease up and stabilization of the property.

Medlock Woods is a 246-unit multifamily property that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The borrower received $35.5 million acquisition loan that was structured with a five-year term, including an initial interest-only period and extension options.

Country Club is a 298-unit property that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The borrower received a $35.2 million acquisition loan that was structured with a five-year term, including an initial interest-only period and extension options.

