Grandin Properties Renovates Strietmann Center Office Property in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Office, Ohio

Originally constructed in 1899, the building includes 77,434 square feet of Class A office space and 13,848 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

CINCINNATI — Grandin Properties has renovated The Strietmann Center in Cincinnati’s Over the Rhine district. Located at 231 W. 12th St., the building includes 77,434 square feet of Class A office space and 13,848 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Originally built in 1899, the property is now LEED Gold certified and includes the first solar panels installed in Cincinnati’s urban core. Tenants can now enjoy a rooftop terrace, bike storage, showers and access to a newly renovated YMCA adjacent to the property. Michelle Klingenbert of JLL is leading leasing efforts for the office portion.