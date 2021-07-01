REBusinessOnline

Grandin Properties Renovates Strietmann Center Office Property in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Office, Ohio

Originally constructed in 1899, the building includes 77,434 square feet of Class A office space and 13,848 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

CINCINNATI — Grandin Properties has renovated The Strietmann Center in Cincinnati’s Over the Rhine district. Located at 231 W. 12th St., the building includes 77,434 square feet of Class A office space and 13,848 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Originally built in 1899, the property is now LEED Gold certified and includes the first solar panels installed in Cincinnati’s urban core. Tenants can now enjoy a rooftop terrace, bike storage, showers and access to a newly renovated YMCA adjacent to the property. Michelle Klingenbert of JLL is leading leasing efforts for the office portion.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews