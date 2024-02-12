Monday, February 12, 2024
Grandview-Laredo
Construction of Grandview Partners' and Brennan Investment Group's new industrial project in Laredo is expected to last about 12 months.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Grandview, Brennan to Develop 393,796 SF Industrial Project in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — A joint venture between Connecticut-based Grandview Partners and Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group will develop a 393,796-square-foot industrial project in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The site spans 24 acres within the 1,390-acre Pinnacle Industry Center development. Building features will include 32-foot clear heights, 195-foot truck court depths and parking for 152 cars and 199 trailers. Construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks and to last about 12 months.

