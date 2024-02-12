Grandview, Brennan to Develop 393,796 SF Industrial Project in Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS — A joint venture between Connecticut-based Grandview Partners and Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group will develop a 393,796-square-foot industrial project in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The site spans 24 acres within the 1,390-acre Pinnacle Industry Center development. Building features will include 32-foot clear heights, 195-foot truck court depths and parking for 152 cars and 199 trailers. Construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks and to last about 12 months.