Harrington Place is a 350-unit, multi-phase apartment community in Ferndale, Washington.
Grandview North Receives $57M in Construction Financing for Harrington Place Apartments in Ferndale, Washington

by Jeff Shaw

FERNDALE, WASH. — Grandview North has received $57 million in construction financing for Harrington Place, a 350-unit, multi-phase apartment community in Ferndale, located near the Pacific Coast and the Canadian border.

Construction is already underway on the property, located at 6276 Portal Way. 

Bayview Asset Management provided capital through Bayview PACE, which provided $12 million in Commercial Property-Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) funding. An affiliate, Oceanview Life and Annuity Co., also brought in $45 million of construction financing. Mortgage broker 

Seattle-based CapNorth helped arrange the transaction.

